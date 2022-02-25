Marshall Wace LLP Buys 60,626 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,626 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

ATI opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

