VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $19.79. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 606,834 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,789,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at $482,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.