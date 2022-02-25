Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $610.00

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 607.39 ($8.26), with a volume of 454085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 589.20 ($8.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.94) target price on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.89.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

