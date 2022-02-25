Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up to $602.89

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $602.89, but opened at $632.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $608.16, with a volume of 6,441 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $619.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

