Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.94. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.