Southern (NYSE:SO) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Financial Contrast

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Southern alerts:

This table compares Southern and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 13.40% 11.38% 2.98% Altus Power N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 1 5 5 0 2.36 Altus Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Southern currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.33%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Southern.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $20.38 billion 3.27 $3.13 billion $2.83 22.22 Altus Power N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern beats Altus Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.