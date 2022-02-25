Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram Sells 4,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GL opened at $100.10 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,100,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Globe Life by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

