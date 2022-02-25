R. F. Lafferty Boosts ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $18.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

