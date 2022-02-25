Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $34.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.