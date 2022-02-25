Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Asure Software by 103.7% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 122.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

