BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.73.

BIOL stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 70,000 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

