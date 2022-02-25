Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLZE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 24.00.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 12.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 14.49. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 8.75 and a 12 month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

