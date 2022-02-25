Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $149.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.89.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $131.86 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

