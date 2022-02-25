Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.