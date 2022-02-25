Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KE were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of KE by 182.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KE by 634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.58 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.