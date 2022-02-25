-$2.45 EPS Expected for 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.66). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($13.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.31) to ($11.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($10.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.86) to ($10.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million.

TSVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,978 shares of company stock valued at $175,698.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

