Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $13.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 53,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 116,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 399,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

