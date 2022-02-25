Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $13.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.
FIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.64.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.