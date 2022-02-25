Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) CEO Chris M. Scherzinger Purchases 20,000 Shares

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Weber Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

