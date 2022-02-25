Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 4,442 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TWST opened at $53.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $151.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NanoDimension Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,816,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.