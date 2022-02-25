Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Sells C$153,000.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.67. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

