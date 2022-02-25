MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.90

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 4754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

