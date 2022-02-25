Morgan Stanley Buys 101,726 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $39,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $94,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

SHAK opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.06, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.