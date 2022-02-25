StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
