StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

