Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 68,527 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,524,000 after buying an additional 181,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after buying an additional 2,183,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,140,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,638,000 after buying an additional 901,854 shares during the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPRX stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

