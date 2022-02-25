Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Sell

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $4,400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

