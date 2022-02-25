B. Riley Raises Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $11.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $365.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

