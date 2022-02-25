StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.82. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

