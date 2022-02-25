Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

