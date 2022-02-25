Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.20.

COLL stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $739.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

