Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

