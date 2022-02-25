Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.91 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.