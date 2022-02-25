Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $137.25.

