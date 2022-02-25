Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trex were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 96.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trex by 77.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TREX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

NYSE:TREX opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

