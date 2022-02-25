Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 752,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

