Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,972 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

