Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $115,000 in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,452 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTK opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

