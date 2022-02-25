Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $119,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.60 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.