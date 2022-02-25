Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $133,000 Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 261.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after acquiring an additional 55,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,520,000 after acquiring an additional 251,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of TMX opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

