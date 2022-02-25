Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $128,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AES opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

