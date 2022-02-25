Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axonics were worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 6,066.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 403,647 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $20,831,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

