iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

