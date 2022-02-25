Invesco Ltd. Sells 115,282 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 677,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.