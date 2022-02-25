Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.86.

Shares of ZS opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

