TD Securities Trims CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in CI Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.