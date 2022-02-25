TD Securities Trims CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.
About CI Financial (Get Rating)
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
