Alistair D. Hirst Sells 12,454 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:K opened at $63.79 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
