Alistair D. Hirst Sells 12,454 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:K opened at $63.79 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

