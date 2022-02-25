A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Michael M. Larsen Buys 3,925 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

