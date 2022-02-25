George A. Scangos Sells 10,024 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VIR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.