Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford Buys 15,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,369,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

