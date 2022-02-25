Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $82.87 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.