Zacks: Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.